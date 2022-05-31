Mozambique vs Rwanda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Mozambique and Rwanda will clash at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, to begin their qualifying campaign for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

The two teams have been drawn alongside Senegal and Benin in Group L. Mozambique haven't played in the competition since 2020 and will be eager to end the drought.

However, the Mambas haven't been convincing in 2022 so far, failing to win any of their three matches, losing twice.

A 1-1 draw with Niger was followed by a 2-1 and 1-0 defeat to Mauritania and Eswatini respectively, all coming in friendlies.

Rwanda's only ever participation in the AFCON tournament came in 2004 when the Wasps were knocked out in the group stages.

This will be their first game since a pair of friendlies against Guinea in January - a 3-0 victory followed by a 2-0 defeat, both held in their capital city of Kigali.

Mozambique vs Rwanda Head-To-Head

There have been four clashes between the two teama before, and the spoils are equally shared with two wins for each.

Their last encounter came in the AFCON qualifiers in March 2021 which Rwanda won 1-0 over Mozambique.

Mozambique Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L.

Rwanda Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L.

Mozambique vs Rwanda Team News

Mozambique

The Mambas have called up a 35-man squad for their upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Rwanda and Eswatini.

South Africa-based striker Domingues Pelembe could become the joint all-time highest appearance-maker for the side with his 96th cap.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rwanda

The Wasps have named 28 players for their qualifying games against Mozambique and Senegal.

Sweden-born Rafael York returns to the side for the first time since November last year.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Mozambique vs Rwanda Predicted XIs

Mozambique (4-2-3-1): Víctor Guambe; Martinho Thauzene, Zainadine Junior, Edson Sitoe, Bruno Langa; Manuel Tanala, Amade Momade; Joao Bonde, Salas Malico, Stelio Ernesto; Stanley Ratifo.

Rwanda (4-3-3): Fiacre Ntwari; Christian Ishimwe, Thierry Manzi, Salomon Nirisarike, Ali Serumogo; Blaise Nishimwe, Djabel Manishimwe, Kevin Muhire; Muhadjili Hakizimana, Ndayishimiye Dominique, Danny Usengimana.

Mozambique vs Rwanda Prediction

There's a genuine lack of quality in both sides here, and given it's played at a neutral venue, we predict a low-scoring draw, the first time the sides share the spoils in the fixture.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-1 Rwanda.

