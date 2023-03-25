Mozambique vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023 

Mozambique host Senegal at the Estádio do Zimpeto in Maputo on Tuesday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, hoping to exact revenge for their humiliation in Dakar.

The Lions of Teranga beat the Mambas 5-1 on Friday. Youssouf Sabaly, Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye and Boulaye Dia put the hosts 4-0 up before the break.

Gildo Vilanculos pulled one back for the visitors just three minutes after the restart but Habib Diallo added a fifth in the dying embers of normal time.

With nine points in three games, Senegal are leading Group L and could seal qualification with another win, while Mozambique are second with four.

Although the latter is still two points ahead of third-placed Rwanda, another loss in the coming week could jeopardize their qualification chances.

Senegal, the reigning African champions, are unlikely to make any changes to their XI after such a convincing victory, but the same cannot be said of Mozambique, as head coach Chiquinho Conde could ring in the changes.

Goalkeeper Víctor Guambe could come in place of Gion Chande, who endured a terrible international debut on Friday. Edmilson Dove could be given a place in defense, while Shaquille and Martinho are gunning for a place in midfield.

Mozambique vs Senegal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Senegal have never lost to Mozambique in their eight previous clashes, winning six.

Mozambique are winless in their last five games, while Senegal are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.

Senegal star Sadio Mane has scored in each of Senegal's three AFCON qualifiers so far, netting a total of five goals - the most alongside Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

Mozambique haven't qualified for the AFCON since 2010.

Mozambique vs Senegal Prediction

Mozambique will be eager to get revenge for their humiliating defeat earlier in the week and stay in contention for a qualification, but Senegal are a different kettle of fish.

The reigning African champions are packed to the rafters with talent and are led by the peerless Sadio Mane, who is on a fine run of form right now.

Barring an implosion by the visitors, Aliou Cisse's side should prevail comfortably here and seal their place in the Ivory Coast showpiece next year.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-2 Senegal

Mozambique vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Senegal

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

