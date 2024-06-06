Mozambique vs Somalia Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024

Mozambique host Somalia at the Estádio do Zimpeto in Maputo on Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up from their last defeat.

After starting their qualifiers with a 3-2 defeat of Botswana, the Mambas were beaten 2-0 by Algeria on matchday two. With three points in the bag, Chiquinho Conde's side are second from bottom in Group G with a goal difference of -1.

But with Botswana, Guinea and Uganda also on three points after two games, the group is fairly open now, and Mozambique could see their progression hopes boosted with a win over bottom-side Somalia.

Ranked 199th globally in the FIFA Rankings, Somalia are one of the weakest sides in the world. It is no surprise that the Ocean Stars have lost both their qualifying games so far, a 3-1 loss to Algeria in their opening game followed by a 1-0 defeat to Uganda.

In the 2024 calendar year, the East African side has played only twice, and failed to win either. Somalia went head-to-head with Eswatini in the 2025 AFCON qualification preliminary round, losing the first leg 3-0 and then drawing 2-2 in the return.

Mozambique vs Somalia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between the two sides.

Somalia are winless in their last 13 games.

Somalia's last World Cup qualifying win came in September 2019, a narrow 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe.

Mozambique haven't won their last four official games.

Somalia are one of the eight teams that have not accrued a single point after two qualifying matches.

In five official games this year, Mozambique have failed to score on just one occasion: in a 3-0 loss to Cape Verde.

Mozambique are ranked 110th in the world, whereas Somalia are in 199th position, according to the latest FIFA Rankings.

Mozambique vs Somalia Prediction

Mozambique and Somalia have both been on a low ebb since last year and their latest encounter does not promise much. Somalia are one of the weakest sides in the world, however, and Mozambique have a chance to pick up a win here.

The Mambas should be able to do that, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-0 Somalia

Mozambique vs Somalia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mozambique to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No