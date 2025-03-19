Mozambique vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Mozambique and Uganda are in action for the first time in 2025 when they square off at the Cairo International Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The Cranes head into the midweek clash on a run of three back-to-back victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ad

Mozambique failed to close out their schedule for 2024 on a high as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Zambia in the African Nations Championship qualifiers on December 21.

Before that, Chiquinho Conde’s men picked up three wins and two draws to collect 11 points from their six Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games to finish second in Group I and secure their place in Morocco.

Mozambique now return to action in the World Cup qualifiers, where they have won all but one of their four games, with a 2-0 loss against Algeria in November 2023.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Hakim Kiwanuka came up clutch for Uganda in their final outing of 2024 as he netted a last-gasp goal in the 91st minute to hand them a 1-0 friendly win over Burundi.

The Cranes have now won three games on the spin, including a 1-0 victory over Congo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they finished second in Group K with 13 points from a possible 18 to book their spot in the continental showpiece.

Ad

Uganda now turn their focus to the World Cup qualifying race, where they have picked up six points from their four games to sit fifth in the table, three points off Thursday’s hosts, who are level with Algeria at the top of the pile.

Mozambique vs Uganda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Mozambique and Uganda, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Uganda are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since a 4-0 loss against Comoros in March 2024.

Mozambique have lost just one of their most recent seven competitive matches while picking up four wins and two draws since July 2024.

Uganda are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitve away games, claiming five wins and one draw since March 2023

Ad

Mozambique vs Uganda Prediction

Mozambique have enjoyed a solid qualifying campaign so far and could move three points clear at the top of the table on Thursday.

However, Uganda are currently on a solid run of results and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Mozambique 1-1 Uganda

Mozambique vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Uganda’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback