“Mr Ronaldo is the king”, “My GOAT” - Al-Nassr fans make prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo after he starts in Al-Wehda clash

Al-Nassr fans have made a prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo as the superstar legend has been named in the starting lineup to face Al-Wehda. The fans are excited about the chances of the Portuguese striker scoring a hat-trick on the day.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the best player in the Saudi Pro League since he joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. This season has seen him score an impressive 29 goals and provide 10 assists in just 26 league games. Clearly, he is more inclined to score in nearly every game, and that's what the fans are expecting in this match, with the forward in the starting lineup.

Expand Tweet

He scored back-to-back hat-tricks against Al Taee and Abha, and fans are hoping to see another hat-trick against Al-Wehda. They took to social media to say as much:

"Another hat-trick day for the GOAT 🐐. Good luck boys." a third fan predicted.

"Ronaldo will score today" said another fan.

"No 7 mr Ronaldo Is the king" another fan hailed the superstar.

"Ronaldo with a brace and assist or Ronaldo Hatrick" a fan added.

Other fans added:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro has only words of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his influence across the footballing world, and it might be expected that he has had some influence in how Al-Nassr is currently run. However, head coach Luis Castro revealed in December that the forward does not have any influence on coaching decisions at the club.

The manager also had words of praise for the legendary forward, telling SportTV (via KingFut):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is not that person. Even I’m not that person who loses the dressing room easily. That’s not even a conversation. In my role as a coach, throughout my career, I always knew what my daily obligations were."

The manager continued:

"I know exactly what it’s like to have a team captain like Cristiano because I was also captain for many years in the teams I played for. Cristiano performs that role very well, I also want to do my job well."

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a productive time in Saudi Arabia, on and off the field. He has already scored 38 goals across all competitions this season, and he will hope to continue in this fine form till the end of the campaign.