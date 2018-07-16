Muangthong held again as Tero scrape clear

Gian C FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 42 // 16 Jul 2018, 22:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Police Tero remain barely above the relegation zone despite poor results

Sunday's action had significant implications for the bottom of the league, as a number of relegation-threatened sides went head-to-head in a series of crucial six-pointers.

Bangkok Glass squandered their chance to move towards safety when a late penalty for Pattaya United restored parity after Ariel Rodriguez' opener. The situation looks increasingly dire for the Rabbits with this result, who are now four points from safety.

Meanwhile, Police Tero and Suphanburi clashed in what had become a crucial basement battle due to the latter's poor form in recent weeks, and the ensuing draw was enough for both sides to stay clear of the drop zone. Tero, who failed to register a win from their last six outings, remain above Sukhothai on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Muangthong United were once again held to a draw as a strong defensive display from visitors Nakhon Ratchasima ensured the game ended goalless. Despite numerous attempts from Brazilian striker Jaja Coelho, the Kirin now find themselves six points away from Champions League qualification and a whole 15 points behind league leaders Buriram United.

Port FC missed their chance to get closer to their first ever AFC Champions League appearance when they lost 3-2 to bottom club Air Force United. After going two goals and a man down, the Lions roared back to level the score but ultimately fell to a last-minute strike from French attacker Greg Houla, which sees them drop points for the second week running.

While Muangthong were left to lick their wounds, their opponents could take pride in their hard-fought point. "This year will be tough with the number of teams fighting relegation," said Nakhon Ratchasima coach Milos Joksic, "we have to fight for every point and we are very happy with the result today."

Korat coach Milos Joksic is proud of his side's hard-fought point and recent unbeaten run

That result moves Joskic's side as high as eighth in the table and five points clear of the relegation zone. Additionally, Korat has not lost in seven games, giving them the longest currently ongoing unbeaten run in the Thai League.