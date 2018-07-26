Muangthong, Tero Crash Out of FA Cup

Pressure continues to be heaped on Muangthong United coach Radovan Curcic as the side has seen their last chance for Champions League qualification slip between their fingers with a penalty defeat to ten-man Chiang Rai United at the Singha Stadium.

Despite having a numerical advantage after Shinnipat Lee-Oh received two bookings with half an hour of regulation time remaining, the Kirin were unable to convert any of their plentiful chances and are left to lick their wounds once again.

The side are now 18 points off the top of the league and will have to gain 9 points on Port and Bangkok United in the league's remaining 10 games if they wish to avoid missing out on Champions League qualification for just the third time in the past nine seasons.

Another side whose FA Cup aspirations were dashed was Police Tero, whose 4-1 loss at the hands of Chonburi leaves them in dire straits. After an elimination in similar circumstances in the league cup, the side have very little to distract from an abysmal league campaign that has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

The Sharks are now in the last eight for both of the domestic cups, looking to relive their glory days from years passed. With a safe position in mid-table seemingly secured for the Eastern Seabord club, it appears that they can go full throttle on all fronts in an attempt to add to their illustrious trophy cabinet.

Remaining teams in the Thai FA Cup

Port's aspirations of a first AFC Champions League appearance are also in full force as they oversaw an impressive 3-2 comeback over T2 high-flyers Trat FC. The second-division side raced to a two-goal lead shortly after half-time, but goals from Dragan Boskovic, Kevin Deeromram, and Kim Sung-Hwan were enough to see the Bangkok-based side into the quarterfinals.

Five of the remaining eight teams - Buriram, Port, Chonburi, Ratchaburi and Chiang Rai - are from the first division, with Khon Kaen and Sisaket making up the T2 contingent and Nara United being the sole representative of T3.