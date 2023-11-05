Mumbai City vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2023

Mumbai City will entertain Al Hilal at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The two teams met in the reverse fixture at the King Fahd International Stadium last month. Al Hilal recorded an emphatic 6-0 win as they maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign. Aleksandar Mitrović bagged a hat-trick while Mohammed Alburayk, Sergej Milinković-Savić, and Abdulelah Almalki added goals in the second half.

The home team are unbeaten in their two games since that defeat and returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home triumph over Punjab on Thursday. Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Díaz scored late in the game to record a comeback win.

The visitors have won three games on the trot since their win in the reverse fixture, extending their winning run in all competitions to nine games.

Mumbai City vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time. Al Hilal recorded an impressive win at home last month and Mumbai City will look to return the favor this time around.

The hosts have suffered defeats in all three meetings against Saudi teams in the AFC Champions League. They are yet to find the back of the net in these games while conceding 15 times.

Mumbai have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season, with that loss coming in the Champions League opener in September.

The hosts have failed to score in six of their last seven games in the Champions League.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions, recording 14 wins.

The visitors have won nine of their last 11 away games in the Champions League and have kept clean sheets in their last four away games in all competitions.

Mumbai City vs Al Hilal Prediction

The Islanders have suffered just one defeat in their last six home games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have failed to score in three of their four home games in the Champions League and might struggle here.

They have scored just one goal in their last seven games in the competition while scoring just once in that period, conceding 18 goals. They have failed to score in three meetings against Saudi teams and are expected to be the second-best team in this match.

Al-Za'eem head into the match in great form, winning nine games in a row while keeping eight clean sheets. Neymar's absence through injury has not hampered their form and apart from the former Barcelona star, they do not have any fresh absentees.

They have won four games in a row in their travels and, considering their current form and goalscoring run, we back Al Hilal to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Mumbai City 0-3 Al Hilal

Mumbai City vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrović to score or assist any time - Yes