Mumbai City vs Navbahor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 4th 2023

Mumbai City will invite Navbahor to the Balewadi Stadium in their final group stage of the AFC Champions League on Monday. The hosts have suffered successive defeats in their five games thus far and are yet to open their goalscoring record in the competition. The visitors, meanwhile, have lost just once and are in second place in Group D.

The outcome of the match will have no significance on the group standings, as the hosts are guaranteed to finish at the bottom of the table and the visitors are set to finish in second place.

Mumbai lost 2-0 to Nassaji on Tuesday while the visitors lost 2-0 to Al Hilal. It was Navbahor's first loss in the competition and they will look to return to winning ways in this match.

Mumbai City vs Navbahor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met for the first time in the reverse fixture in October, with Navbahor recording a 3-0 home win.

The hosts are the only team yet to open their goalscoring account in the Champions League thus far. They have conceded 15 times in five games, which is the third-worst defensive record in the competition.

The visitors are winless in their last three games across all competitions, suffering two defeats.

Mumbai City have just two wins in the Champions League thus far, with both coming against Al Quwa Al Jawiya last season.

Navabahor are unbeaten in away games in the Champions League, including qualifiers, registering two wins.

Mumbai have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, with that triumph coming at home in the Indian Super League last month.

Mumbai City vs Navbahor Prediction

The Islanders have scored just one goal in five home games in the Champions League while conceding seven times in that period. They have lost just once at home in their last four home games, registering two wins, and will look to count on the home advantage, as they attempt to register their first win.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, losing two of their last three games. Away from home, they have won two of their last three games, scoring six times and conceding four goals.

They have done well in their debut in the continental competition, suffering just one defeat in five games. They have scored nine goals in that period while conceding five times. Interestingly, their first-ever win in the Champions League was registered against City in October and they will look to secure the double here.

Considering the hosts' struggles in the competition thus far and the visitors' unbeaten away run, we back them to eke out a narrow win. The odds of an away clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Mumbai City 0-1 Navbahor.

Mumbai City vs Navbahor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Navabahor to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Navabahor to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Oston Urunov to score or assist any time - Yes