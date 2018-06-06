Mumbai’s VP BJP, Rani Dwivedi promotes ‘Khelo India’ at the FCM Awards Night

Details on the Football Club of Mumbaikars (FCM) awards night. Budding football players doing well in the dribbling circuit being rewarded

Mumbai, 2nd June 2018: The FCM award function witnessed a phenomenal evening of rewarding players for seven years of excellence in football, with the presence of an exemplary leader and the Hon'ble Vice-President BJP (Mumbai), Member of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mrs Rani Dwivedi encouraging and felicitating the winners.

The evening kick-started with the ritual of lighting the traditional lamp. Legendary football players Steven Dias, Sujata Kar, Maria Rebello graced the event with their presence.

Awards were presented to winners amongst the categories of Best Midfielders, Best Defendenders, Best Strikers, Best Goal Keepers for their phenomenal performances at tournaments.

“The FC Mumbaikar award especially to be given to the players of Mumbai, who have been playing from ground level and its club encourages it in such a manner is great. I myself am in the board of central government, wherein we are encouraging ‘Khelo India’ a concept to identify a person who has talent but has never got an opportunity to play on the ground, in order to train them for performing at Olympics and National tournaments. The FCM awards is encouraging a player from its very beginning,” said VP BJP Mrs Rani Dwivedi

“I am very excited to be giving away these awards to young players, there are very few clubs that organize awards like these the way FCM has done it, it’s really a good platform for kids they have performed very well so they are getting recognition, “said legendary football player Steven Dias

Aman Khanna, a game-changing player in the under-16 category, who has always been in the news for his performances also received a memento of recognition.

Khanna went on to represent the under 15 team of India Rush SC, and scored three goals during the recently concluded AIFF. The young footballer from Maneckji Cooper recently scored 97% in ICSE board exams. He wants to follow the footsteps of the Indian Skipper Sunil Chhetri

“It feels great to be rewarding such great talent of our city, I am obliged to have an opportunity to be a part of their journey. Extremely proud of all the players from various categories, they absolutely are the future of Indian Football,” said CEO FCM, Mr Vishal Khanna

FCM is amongst the top Football academies in Mumbai, it has been thriving in order to reward each and every talent from the country.