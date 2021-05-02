MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's EPL Match - May 2nd, 2021

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford where they will face off against rivals Manchester United in a crucial Premier League clash. Manchester United have been in fine form and will be high on confidence after their spectacular 6-2 win over Roma.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in serious danger of missing out on the top 4 and will know that they will have to be at their best to secure a positive result. With the Europa League tie all but done, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could opt to play with a full strength 11 for this important match against Liverpool.

Liverpool want to win to get top 4, Man City want Liverpool to win to get their title, Chelsea want United to win to solidify their place in the top 4 while for Manchester United it's just another game. — Trey (@UTDTrey) May 1, 2021

Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season and their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last time around was a huge blow in their race for a top 4 finish. Jurgen Klopp will demand all 3 points from this high octane fixture and the Merseyside giants could line up in an attacking manner tonight.

Squads to choose from

Manchester United (MUN)

David De Gea, Dean Henderson, S Romero, L Grant, N Bishop, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, A Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Phil Jones, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Fred, Juan Mata, Donny van de Beek, E Galbraith, A Diallo Traore, H Mejbri, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, S Shoretire, A Elanga

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker, Adrian, C Kelleher, L Hughes, J Ojrzynski, H Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ozan Kabak, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Ben Davies, Billy Koumetio, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, James Milner, Ben Woodburn, L Clarkson, J Cain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United (MUN)

Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes; Edinson Cavani

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota; Mohamed Salah

Match Details

Match: Manchester United (MUN) vs Liverpool (LIV)

Date: 2nd May 2021 at 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

🗣 "When both teams are playing at their best, Liverpool are still better than them at the moment, but Ole has made consistent progress with Manchester United."@David_Ornstein previews Sunday's big game, Manchester United vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/UXkxEos0sI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2021

Manchester United (MUN) vs Liverpool (LIV) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Manchester United (MUN) vs Liverpool (LIV) Dream11 suggestions

You cannot look past Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah for the captaincy and vice captaincy options. Both players have been in fine form and have always provided good returns in Dream11.

Advertisement

Although many Dream11 players might be tempted to go with a Manchester United back 4, Liverpool's full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson always get plenty of points in Dream11 and should be picked.

Liverpool have to go for victory in this fixture and this could lead to both sides scoring. Having as many attacking players as possible in the lineup could be the way to go in tonight's match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Wan-Bissaka, Robertson, Shaw; Bruno Fernandes (C), Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba, Fred; Mohamed Salah (VC), Marcus Rashford

Captain: Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Wan-Bissaka, Robertson, Shaw; Bruno Fernandes (C), Paul Pogba, Fred; Mohamed Salah (VC), Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Captain: Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV)

Players who are backing an easy Manchester United victory can go for another option. Sadio Mane has not been in good form and he could be left out to accommodate Edinson Cavani.