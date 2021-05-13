MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Premier League Match - May 13th, 2021

The Premier League features one of the most high-profile matches this week as Liverpool visit Old Trafford to lock horns with fierce rivals Manchester United on Thursday. Both teams have exceptional players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Manchester United are in second place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Red Devils have secured UEFA Champions League qualification this year and could potentially win the UEFA Europa League in the coming weeks.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign so far and have suffered from a spate of injuries over the past year. Jurgen Klopp's charges have an outside chance of finishing in the top four this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Manchester United (MUN)

David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero; Luke Shaw, William Fish, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Amad Diallo, Anthony Elanga

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker, Adrian; Rhys Williams, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak; Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnalldum, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Fabinho, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester United (MUN)

Dean Henderson; Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

Liverpool (LIV)

Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Match Details

Match: Manchester United (MUN) vs Liverpool (LIV), Premier League

Date: 14th May 2021 at 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

𝑰𝑻'𝑺 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯𝑫𝑨𝒀 🙌🔴



Old Trafford is the venue, as we take on @ManUtd! #MUNLIV

Manchester United (MUN) vs Liverpool (LIV) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Manchester United and Liverpool have some of the best strikers in the Premier League and the likes of Mohamed Salah and Marcus Rashford have excellent records in this fixture.

Edinson Cavani has also stepped up for Manchester United this season and his big-game experience holds the Red Devils in good stead ahead of this game. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are perfectly capable of bagging goals and assists from the midfield and are must-haves in this team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho have been two of Liverpool's mainstays this season and can have an impact in this match. Luke Shaw has experienced a renaissance under Solskjaer this season and is also an excellent defensive choice.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Alisson Becker; Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane, Bruno Fernandes (C), Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah (VC), Edinson Cavani

Captain: Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dean Henderson; Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw; Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Bruno Fernandes (VC), Marcus Rashford, Mohamed Salah (C), Edinson Cavani

Captain: Mohamed Salah (LIV), Vice-captain: Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Dean Henderson has been preferred to David de Gea in recent weeks and is likely to take his place between the sticks for Manchester United this week. Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani has been excellent for the Red Devils and are fixtures in Solskjaer's side.

Thiago Alcantara has come into his own in recent weeks and is also an option in the midfield. Both sides have impressive squads at their disposal and will want to make a statement this week.

