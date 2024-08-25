Munster vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2024

Munster will face Stuttgart at the Preußenstadion on Tuesday in the first round of the 2024-25 DFB Pokal campaign. The home side have returned to the German second-tier this season for the first time since 1991 but are yet to come alive in the competition and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week.

They faced DFB Pokal record winners Bayern Munich at this stage of the competition last season, suffering a 4-0 defeat. They will look to test their mettle against another top-flight opposition this year.

Stuttgart have endured a rather slow start to their season as they lost on penalties to Bayer Leverkusen in the German Super Cup last weekend. They then suffered a 3-1 defeat to Freiburg in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the new season on Tuesday.

They faced fourth-tier side Balingen in their cup opener last season, picking up a dominant 4-0 victory featuring goals from four different players including the now-departed Serhou Guirassy and Wataru Endo.

Munster vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Munster and Stuttgart. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in a cup clash back in October 1990 which the Reds won 1-0.

Stuttgart have managed just two clean sheets in their last seven competitive games.

Only two of Munster's nine league defeats last season came on home turf.

Munster vs Stuttgart Prediction

Munster have lost two of their last three competitive games after losing just one of their previous five. They have, however, lost just twice on home turf all year and will be hopeful of a positive result when they play this week.

Stuttgart are on a run of back-to-back defeats after rounding up their pre-season campaign on a four-game winning streak. Despite their recent struggles, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top this week and advance to the next round of the cup.

Prediction: Munster 0-3 Stuttgart

Munster vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stuttgart to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five competitive matches)

