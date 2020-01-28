Murder investigation launched in England after footballer dies following late-night assault

Jordan Sinnott, shown here in action in a match against Newcastle United for Huddersfield Town, has tragically died at the age of 25.

Police in England are carrying out a murder investigation after a promising young footballer was killed an apparent late-night altercation on the streets of Nottinghamshire. Jordan Sinnott, 25, a former player for Huddersfield Town, sustained a fractured skull in what Police described as a "large-scale fight."

He was admitted to a hospital in Sheffield where he tragically died late on Saturday night UK time. As of Tuesday, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that a total of three men were in custody in connection with the assault.

Their latest statement revealed that officers were called to the scene in Retford, Nottinghamshire, to aid ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Sinnott after an "incident" at around 2 AM in the town.

Police had initially been called to deal with a disturbance in the local area said to involve "up to eight men", hours before Sinnott was found. Sinnott was a popular young footballer, whose career began with Huddersfield Town, for him he made his debut in the Championship back in 2012.

Known as a creative midfield player with an eye for goal and a firm strike of the ball, he went on to feature in the English Football League for Bury and Chesterfield, and had most recently been playing in non-league for Alfreton Town and, latterly, Matlock Town.

Concerns had been raised on the day of Sinnott's death after both of those clubs postponed their matches barely two hours before kick-off, Alfreton citing "very unforeseen and tragic circumstances. Former Premier League side Huddersfield were among the other clubs to pay tribute to Sinnott after the news of his death was confirmed.

He died, Police said, surrounded by his family.