"My father introduced me" - When Rasmus Hojlund explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was his GOAT over Lionel Messi

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund once explained he chose Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. The Danish striker applauded the legendary Portuguese for his hard work and dedication.

Ad

The Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo has been a raging one in football for the last two decades. Their rivalry peaked between 2009 and 2018, when both played in LaLiga for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Over the years, the two legends have dominated football, winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together. However, the question of who's the better footballer will perhaps forever remain unanswered.

In an interview with Sky Sports in 2023, Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund explained the origins of his love for Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via SPORTBible):

Ad

Trending

"My father introduced me when I was young – he was a fan as well. He introduced me to Cristiano and wanted me to idolise him because he has a good mentality and stuff. That's the reason why he's there today and why he achieved so much in his career. For me, he is the best player ever."

Ad

He added:

"Of course, he had the talent, but in the end, it was about how hard he worked. I've seen a few interviews with previous Man Utd players, and they all say he wasn't a complete footballer when he came. But he was very skilful and developed."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red-hot form for Al-Nassr this season, despite the club's overall average performance. The Portuguese talisman has scored 33 times in 39 outings across competitions for the Saudi Pro League side. With 23 goals in the league, he is also the highest scorer so far.

Ad

When Marcus Rashford made his choice clear between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Rashford (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a 2018 interview with CNN, Marcus Rashford was asked to share his thoughts on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Despite hailing from Ronaldo's boyhood side, Manchester United, the Englishman chose the Argentine legend. He said (via SPORTBible):

Ad

"Some of the stuff that Messi does is unbelievable. I’m a big fan of [Cristiano] Ronaldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever."

Despite leaving European football almost two years ago, Lionel Messi remains one of the best players in the world today. Since joining MLS side Inter Miami, he led them to their first titles in history with the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

However, Lionel Messi has been slightly inconsistent with the Herons this season due to reported muscle discomfort. The Argentine has still contributed 10 goals and three assists in 16 outings across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More