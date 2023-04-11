"My favorites in the world” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off adorable pictures drawn by her kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to social media to show off adorable pictures drawn by her kids. She uploaded a snap of the pictures on her Instagram story.

There were a few love signs alongside other shapes that were drawn by the kids. Rodriguez caption for the images read:

"Gifts for mom. My favorites in the world.”

Georgina Rodriguez has recently become a favorite of the netizens since the release of the second season of her Netflix series, 'I am Georgina."

The model often posts snaps of herself on social media alongside her kids and partner Cristiano Ronaldo. The family has been happily living in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since the footballer's move to the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Georgina Rodriguez shared about the loss of her and Cristiano Ronaldo's child in emotional moment

Cristiano Ronaldo personally had a difficult year personally in 2022. He and Georgina Rodriguez's child during childbirth.

Rodriguez shared the difficulties that the family had to go through at that point in time in an emotional point in the show. In the second season of her Netflix series, 'I am Georgina', Rodriguez said (via Good Morning America):

"Over 40 million people follow me. But no one knows how I really feel. This year I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant."

While one half of the twins passed away, Bella Esmeralda safely took birth. Speaking about her, Rodriguez said:

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness, Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

She further added:

"I have reasons to move on and be strong, My priority right now is my family and my children."

Rodriguez has been with current Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo since the Portuguese footballer's time at Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes