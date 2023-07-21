“My life” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister poses with him and mother as Portuguese superstar’s family meets during Al-Nassr pre-season

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro posted a picture on Instagram after she met up with their mother Dolores Aveiro and their other sister Katia Aveiro during Al-Nassr's pre-season clash against Benfica.

One the field, it was a far from good outing for the Portugal captain as his team suffered a 4-1 defeat. Despite playing 84 minutes, Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net and missed a few big chances as well.

However, he did catch up with the family off the field. Elma Aveiro posted a picture of the meeting as she captioned the image on her Instagram post:

"Family my life ❤️❤️ forever love love love ."

The clash took place in Cristiano Ronaldo's home country, Estadio Algrave in Portugal. Considering the player was a Sporting CP member growing up, the loss to former rivals Benfica might be a bitter pill to swallow for the 38-year-old.

Argentina women's team player spoke about having a Cristiano Ronaldo

Yamila Rodriguez, a member of Argentina's women's soccer team, is a tattoo fanatic. She has three massive pieces of ink-work done on her both legs, one of them is of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The other two tattoos on Rodriguez's legs are of captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean and another of the late great Diego Maradona. Rodriguez recently spoke about having Ronaldo as her tattoo as she told Argentine outlet Ole:

"I absolutely liked everything. He is, without a doubt, the best player in the world. I watched him play and thought: how can he be so perfect? He surprises me with everything that he does. With this tattoo, now I have Cristiano with me forever."

Ronaldo, throughout his career, has inspired many athletes and footballers to go after their dreams. His impact on and off the field is massive and the fact that a footballer from Lionel Messi's home country idolizes him so much proves the Portugal captain's greatness in the beautiful game.