“My reply is the same” – Ralf Rangnick echoes comments from Erik ten Hag amid rumors surrounding Manchester United job

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has refused to comment on rumors regarding Erik ten Hag taking up the managerial position at the club on a permenent basis.

As per Sky Sports, the Red Devils' appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager is all but done. However, interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has chosen to remain coy regarding the rumors.

The 63-year-old has claimed that he is unaware if 'it's a done deal' and echoed what ten Hag has already said.

Rangnick has stressed that the Dutchman 'is a good manager' but 'it doesn't make sense' for him to comment on other coaches.

Ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Norwich City, the German manager addressed the press.

He said, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News: “I don't know if it's a done deal. My reply is the same as Erik ten Hag's was. My focus is on the game tomorrow."

"Again, we all know he is a good manager, that he has done a good job at Ajax and also at former clubs, but right now it doesn't make sense to tell you what I think about any other coach."

Erik ten Hag also chose to dismiss the rumors when asked about them by reporters.

Ahead of Ajax's Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven, the 52-year-old was congratulated on becoming the next Manchester United manager. Ten Hag was also asked why he was 'keeping quiet' about the rumors.

The Dutchman promptly replied, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News: “Because I serve Ajax. We need to win the two remaining trophies."

Can Erik ten Hag turn things around at Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag will have a monumental task on his hands if he moves to Manchester United in the summer.

The Red Devils have fallen from grace considerably since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

In ten Hag, the Red Devils will have a manager who certainly has the acumen to make the club a force to reckon with once again.

Gary Neville: "The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad."



Exactly this. Which is why Erik ten Hag wants full control from Man Utd so he can remove those players and build a good squad.

However, the Manchester United board also needs to ensure that they give the Dutchman all the backing and patience he needs.

Ten Hag is a progressive manager who likes his team to play on the front-foot and can significantly improve the players.

But the board needs to ensure that they do not interfere with the Dutchman's decisions and must give him a free hand.

