“My six-year-old asks me why they don’t want me in Argentina” - When Lionel Messi hit back at ‘lies’ spread by Argentine journalists

Lionel Messi once slammed Argentinean journalists for their constant negativity. La Pulga initially struggled with the national team for long periods and was widely criticized for his lack of success with La Albiceleste.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner powered Argentina to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final but ended up on the losing side against Germany. Messi also reached the Copa America final in 2015 and 2016 but finished second on both occasions.

The Argentinean briefly announced his retirement from the national team in 2016 before returning to the fore. La Pulga saw his team crash out from the Round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup following a 3-4 defeat to France.

Trending

Speaking in 2019, Lionel Messi said his six-year-old was dismayed by the comments from journalists from his nation.

“My six-year-old asks me why they don’t want me in Argentina. They said I was driving the AFA (Argentine Football Association), that I was driving that ‘club of friends’ formed by (Angel) Di Maria, (Gonzalo) Higuain and others," said Messi via Hindustan Times.

He continued:

“That makes me angry. We always had problems with local journalism, new things have been said every day, but we have allowed them to say anything and let them pass lies. That was a mistake.”

He concluded:

“I surely want to win something with the national team, otherwise I would have stayed at home. But it’s hard. My son is always on YouTube, and he saw a video and asked me ‘Why are they demolishing you in Argentina?’”

However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has since managed to turn things around with Argentina.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Argentina?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's fortunes with Argentina's senior team changed at the 2021 Copa America. La Pulga had already won the Under-20 FIFA World Cup in 2005 and a Gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

However, success with the senior team eluded him until 2021, when he guided La Albiceleste to the Copa America trophy. It was Argentina's first major silverware in 28 years, but their prodigal son was hardly done.

The 37-year-old won the Finalissima with his nation the following year. Then, in December 2022, he forever etched his name in the hearts of his countrymen by lifting the FIFA World Cup. The Inter Miami superstar also won the Copa America last year, and now has four trophies with Argentina's senior team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback