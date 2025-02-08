"My style is closer to Cristiano’s than Leo’s" - When Barcelona legend commented on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend Dani Alves once shared his thoughts on the age-old Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. While the Brazilian preferred his former Blaugrana teammate Messi as the best player, he explained he can relate to Ronaldo's style more.

Since their arrival in the early 2000s, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football in every aspect. The two legends hold a record 13 Ballons d'Or combined (Messi having eight and Ronaldo five) alongside multiple other team and individual accolades. While many prefer the Argentine superstar for his raw talent and magical gameplay, others endorse Cristiano Ronaldo for his unparalleled work ethic. However, pundits and fans will perhaps forever remain divided on who's the better footballer.

In an interview with Casa Velarde in 2022, former Barcelona star Dani Alves shared his two cents on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. He said (via Bolavip):

"For me, Messi is the best of the last 20 years. I have to say, I love Cristiano Ronaldo too; now that I’m not with Barcelona, I can speak on it. He’s proof that with hard work, you can compete at the highest level, even if you’re not as naturally gifted as others."

Alves added that he has mentioned the same to Ronaldo himself:

"I told him this directly because it’s true. He’s achieved everything through sheer effort, and I relate to that. My style is closer to Cristiano’s than Leo’s because Messi is just on another level. Cristiano has talent, but his work ethic has made him competitive with anyone."

Dani Alves and Lionel Messi have shared the pitch in 349 games together for Barcelona, recording 48 joint-goal participations. Meanwhile, Alves has faced Ronaldo in 30 games across competitions, marking 13 wins, 10 losses, and seven draws.

When Dani Alves claimed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry can be re-created in football

Dani Alves - Source: Getty

In his aforemetioned interview with Casa Velarde, Dani Alves stressed that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry can be re-created in football. He said (via Bolavip):

“I’m sure we’ll see something like Messi-CR7 again. That’s just how football works. I’m the most decorated now, but someone else will come along. That’s what this game is all about.”

At the time of his statements, Dani Alves was the most decorated player in football with 43 titles. However, Messi has surpassed him now with 46 trophies to his name.

It may be a while until football sees a bigger rivalry that that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Their rivalry reached its peak between 2009 and 2018 when they plied their trades with Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. During this period, El Clasicos saw a surge in popularity as the two legendary forwards would face each other at least twice each season.

In 2018, Ronaldo left Real Madrid to move to Juventus. Messi would go on to stay at Barcelona until 2021 - when he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent.

