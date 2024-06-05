Myanmar vs Japan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Myanmar will welcome Japan to the Thuwunna Stadium in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The hosts are at the bottom of the Group B standings with just one point from four games while the visitors are the table toppers with a 100% record in the qualifying campaign.

The hosts have endured a five-game winless run, failing to score in three games in that period. In their previous outing, they suffered a 7-0 away loss to Syria in March.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 18 games in all competitions, with 15 wins and three losses. They defeated Korea DPR 3-0 in their away meeting in March.

Myanmar vs Japan Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns four times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, winning all four meetings while also keeping clean sheets.

Myanmar form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Japan form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Myanmar vs Japan Team News

Myanmar

There are no reported injuries and absentees for the hosts.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan

Yuto Nagatomo has trained separately due to a leg injury and is a doubt. The rest of the squad has trained normally for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yuto Nagatomo

Suspended: None

Myanmar vs Japan Predicted XI

Myanmar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zin Phyo Kyaw; Hein Phyo Win, Hein Zeyar Lin, Thet Hein Soe, Nyein Chan; David Htan, Kaung Htet Paing, Moe Aung Lwin, Oakkar Naing; Zaw Win Thein, Tun Win Naing

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keisuke Osako; Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Koki Machida, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Endo Wataru; Takumi Minamino, Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda

Myanmar vs Japan Prediction

Chinthe are winless in their last five games in all competitions, scoring just twice while conceding 19 goals, and might struggle here. They have suffered just one loss in their last seven home games which bodes well for them. Nonetheless, they have suffered defeats in all four meetings against the visitors without scoring and face an uphill battle here.

The Samurai Blue have won their four games in the qualifying campaign thus far while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their last 11 games in the World Cup qualifiers, recording 10 wins, and are strong favorites.

Considering their dominance in this fixture and current form, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Myanmar 0-3 Japan