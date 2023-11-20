Myanmar vs Korea DPR Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Myanmar and Korea DPR will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (November 21st).

The hosts kicked off their qualification campaign with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Japan last week. Ayase Ueda scored a hat-trick, two of which were assisted by Takumi Minamino to inspire the rout.

North Korea, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat 'away' to Syria. Omar Al Somah's 37th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left the Chollima in third spot in Group B with zero points, while Japan lead the way with three points to their name.

Myanmar vs Korea DPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past, with Korea DPR winning all previous games.

This will be their first meeting since February 2010 when North Korea claimed a 5-0 victory in the AFC Challenge Cup.

Each of the five head-to-head games saw Myanmar fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Myanmar's last seven games saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Korea DPR's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

North Korea are currently on a four-game winless run. Myanmar's defeat to Japan ended their five-game unbeaten run (three wins).

Korea DPR are currently ranked 117th in the world on the latest FIFA World Rankings. Myanmar climbed three places to 158th.

Myanmar vs Korea DPR Prediction

Korea DPR have qualified for the FIFA World Cup but their form coming into the qualifiers has not been the best, having not won any of their last four games. However, they are still the favorites to claim maximum points in this game.

Myanmar, for their part, were blown to smithereens by Japan in their qualification opener. Another defeat here could see their qualification hopes dashed early on and Michael Feichtenbeiner's side will be keen to avoid this outcome.

However, the odds are stacked against them, having lost all five games against Korea DPR. Games involving the two sides tend to be low-scoring affairs and we are backing the visitors to leave with all three points in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Myanmar 0-1 Korea DPR

Myanmar vs Korea DPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Korea DPR to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half