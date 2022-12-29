Myanmar vs Laos Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30, 2022

Myanmar will host Laos at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Friday (December 30) at the AFF Championship as both teams look to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Chinthe have lost both their games so far - a 1-0 defeat against Malaysia followed by a 3-2 loss to Singapore. The consecutive setbacks have left them without a point in Group B and in danger of going out in the group stage once more.

Laos, meanwhile, have been eliminated from the Championship after going down 2-0 to Singapore in their third game. They had previously lost 6-0 to Vietnam and 5-0 to Malaysia in their previous two games.

In 13 appearances in the competition, the Million Elephants have never gone beyond the first round of the ASEAN tournament but will look to go out with at least a point.

Myanmar vs Laos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 previous meetings, Laos have never beaten Myanmar, losing eight times and drawing thrice.

Laos and Myanmar's last meeting came in the AFF Championship in 2018, where the Chinthe fought back from a goal down to win 3-1.

Laos have lost their last four games and six of the last seven, having started the year with back-to-back wins.

Myanmar are yet to win a game in 2022, losing seven of their eight outings. The goalless draw to Hong Kong was the only time they avoided a loss

Laos are the only team in the AFF Championship who haven't scored a goal, while conceding 13 times - the most after Brunei (17).

Myanmar haven't kept a clean sheet in their last three games.

Myanmar vs Laos Prediction

Myanmar have endured a terrible year, and their progression hopes in the AFF Championship also hang in the balance.

FIFA World Cup @roadtoWC2026 Laos



Defeat 0:2 to Singapore means that Laos is out of the



That lefts 8 countries challenging for a remaining 4 semi-final's spots



#outoftheAFFCup | #inandoutofAFFCup LaosDefeat 0:2 toSingapore means thatLaos is out of the #AFFCup That lefts 8 countries challenging for a remaining 4 semi-final's spots ❌ Laos 🇱🇦Defeat 0:2 to 🇸🇬 Singapore means that 🇱🇦 Laos is out of the #AFFCupThat lefts 8 countries challenging for a remaining 4 semi-final's spots#outoftheAFFCup | #inandoutofAFFCup https://t.co/NpHBEx20ti

However, Laos have been truly abject in the competition, with Vietnam and Malaysia putting five past them in big wins. So this is a great opportunity for Myanmar to pick up their first win of the year, and they should do just that.

Prediction: Myanmar 2-0 Laos

Myanmar vs Laos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Myanmar

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes