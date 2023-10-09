Myanmar vs Macau Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2023

Myanmar host Macau at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Thursday for the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying first-round tie.

Twenty Asian sides, ranked from 27 to 46 in the AFC region, will compete for a place in the second round of the qualifiers, with the group stage draw having already been completed.

The winner between Myanmar and Macau will play in Group B alongside Japan, Syria, and North Korea in the second round of the qualifiers.

Ranked 161st in the world, Myanmar have never reached the FIFA World Cup finals. The Chinte have never progressed beyond the second round of the qualifiers and have gone out in the first round once.

Michael Feichtenbeiner's side come into their latest fixture on the back of three unbeaten games and will hope to continue that form in the qualifiers this week.

Macau, ranked 24 places below Myanmar, have lost all four international games in this calendar year, while also failing to score in all of them.

The Greens have been one of the weakest sides in history and have never qualified for a major international tournament.

Myanmar vs Macau Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Myanmar have a 100% win record from their previous four clashes against Macau.

Macau have never scored a goal against Myanmar, conceding 11 times.

Myanmar and Macau are meeting for the second time in 2023, having clashed back in June for an international friendly.

Macau have lost all four games this year, failing to score in each of them: 1-0 vs Singapore, 2-0 vs Myanmar, 1-0 vs Bhutan and 4-0 vs Cambodia.

Myanmar are unbeaten in three international games and have kept a clean sheet in all of them: 2-0 vs Macau, 0-0 vs Nepal and 1-0 vs Nepal.

Macau haven't progressed beyond the first round of the qualifiers in any of their last five World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Myanmar vs Macau Prediction

Myanmar have a terrific record against Macau and come into the fixture on a decent run of form at the moment. The Greens, though, have endured a torrid calendar year so far and could go down against their bogey team once more.

Prediction: Myanmar 2-0 Macau

Myanmar vs Macau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Myanmar to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No