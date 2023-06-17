Myanmar vs Macau Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2023

Myanmar and Macau face off at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base in Dalian, China on Monday in an international friendly.

The Chinthe are coming off the back of a crushing 4-0 loss to China on Friday.

Zhang Linpeng opened the scoring for the Dragon's Team in the 29th minute before Lin Liangming doubled their advantage six minutes later. Former Espanyol star Wu Lei added two more in the final quarter of the match as Myanmar were well and truly beaten on the day.

Ranked 160th in the world, Myanmar's winless run now extends to 16 games.

Macau play for the first time since March, when they were beaten 1-0 by Singapore in a friendly. Lionel Tan scored in the 66th minute for the visitors to sink the Lotus' Team.

Myanmar vs Macau Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three previous clashes between the sides, with Myanmar winning on all three occasions.

Myanmar have scored nine goals against Macau in their previous three games and conceded none.

Myanmar and Macau meet for the first time since March 2018.

Myanmar haven't won in 16 games, losing 13 times in the process. In fact, the Chinthe have won just once in 23 games.

Myanmar have scored just one goal in their last four games.

Macau's only game of 2023 so far was a 1-0 loss to Singapore.

Myanmar are ranked 160th in the world while Macau are in 182nd position.

This is the second time that Myanmar and Macau meet for a friendly game, with Myanmar winning the first one 4-0 in April 2009.

Myanmar vs Macau Prediction

Myanmar and Macau have both struggled lately, especially the former. The Chinthe have gone off the boil in recent times and look out of form in every department.

Macau, ranked 22 places below Myanmar, have never been able to produce serious quality and their poor standings on the world stage are a reflection of that. The Lotus' Team haven't played many games recently either, which means the players don't have enough game time in their legs.

With that in mind, this could be a drab affair, with neither team scoring.

Prediction: Myanmar 0-0 Macau

Myanmar vs Macau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

