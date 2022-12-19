Myanmar vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

Myanmar host Malaysia at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Wednesday in AFF Championship action in Group B.

The Chinthe haven't progressed beyond the group stages in their last two appearances in the competition and face another tough road to the knockout stages with Vietnam, Singapore and Laos also in the group.

It will be especially challenging as Antoine Hey's side haven't won a single game in the 2022 calendar year so far - they've played seven times and lost six, drawing once.

FA Malaysia @FAM_Malaysia



#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 Skuad Harimau Malaya kendalian Kim Pan Gon turun menjalani sesi latihan pertama di Yangon, Myanmar, petang tadi menjelang perlawanan pertama Kumpulan B, Piala Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 menentang Myanmar, Rabu ini. Skuad Harimau Malaya kendalian Kim Pan Gon turun menjalani sesi latihan pertama di Yangon, Myanmar, petang tadi menjelang perlawanan pertama Kumpulan B, Piala Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 menentang Myanmar, Rabu ini.#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 https://t.co/mnjDb4Yv1G

Malaysia were also knocked out in the group stages of the 2020 AFF Championship, having finished as the runners-up two years before that.

The Tigers of Malaya are set to make their 14th appearance in the ASEAN tournament and have been crowned champions once in 2010.

Contrary to Myanmar's form, the Malaysians are unbeaten in their last five games, winning thrice. They will aim to continue that form into the AFF tournament too.

Myanmar vs Malaysia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 previous clashes between Myanmar and Malaysia, with Malaysia winning five times and Myanmar winning on six occasions.

Malaysia and Myanmar last met in November 2018 which was also in the AFF Championship and the Tigers of Malaya won 3-0.

Myanmar have played seven games in 2022, losing six and drawing once - their worst run since 2015.

Malaysia have played 11 games this calendar year, including the FAS Tri-Nations Series, and won seven times, losing only twice.

The Tigers of Malaya come into the game on the back of two friendly wins over Cambodia (4-0 and the Maldives (3-0) while Myanmar were thrashed 6-0 by Thailand.

Myanmar vs Malaysia Prediction

Myanmar, ranked 158 in the world and 12 places below Malaysia, have the odds stacked against them here, given their poor form in the 2022 calendar year. But the fact that they've won two of their last three meetings with the Tigers of Malaya should give them some confidence.

Kim Pan-gon's side have the momentum in their favor after back-to-back friendly wins and, given the better quality in their squad, they should be able to prevail in Yangon.

Prediction: Myanmar 1-2 Malaysia

Myanmar vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes