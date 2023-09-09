Myanmar vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th September 2023

Myanmar will play host to Nepal at Thuwunna Stadium in an international friendly match on Monday.

Myanmar vs Nepal Preview

This game is their second friendly clash in three days. Myanmar and Nepal played out a goalless draw at the same venue on Friday. Monday’s meeting is also their last exhibition ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers slated for mid-next month.

Chinthe were hoping to snatch their first home victory in two years but had to settle for a fourth home draw since September 2022. The visitors put up a fierce resistance and even enjoyed domination for long periods but Myanmar’s compact midfield thwarted most of their up-field efforts. We expect a similar confrontation in the rematch.

Nepal were quite comfortable at the Thuwunna Stadium and didn’t appear to be the visiting team. They were aiming for a win as well, according to coach Vincenzo Annese, to build on their 1-0 success against Pakistan after three straight defeats. The 4-2-3-1 formation helped keep their defense safe for most of the meeting.

The Gorkhalis had a lifeline in the 59th minute when they were awarded a penalty but Anjan Bista botched the chance to hand his side the lead. We could surmise that Nepal emerged from the game with more confidence and could be more difficult to handle in the replay. They will likely stick to their reliance on teamwork.

Myanmar vs Nepal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Myanmar have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Myanmar have won only once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Myanmar have not participated in the AFC Asian Cup since 1968 when they finished as the runners-up.

Nepal are in search of their first qualification for the AFC Asian Cup.

Myanmar have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches while Nepal have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice.

Myanmar vs Nepal Prediction

The coaches say the final scoreline doesn’t really matter because they are only trying to evaluate their respective teams. But Myanmar are longing for a home win to gratify the local fans, as another draw or defeat could spark frustrations.

Nepal will strive to replicate their impressive push in view of snatching a win. But the hosts may adopt a more offensive approach to keep the visitors in check.

Nepal boast more creative players in attack and midfield which could give them an edge.

Prediction: Myanmar 1-2 Nepal

Myanmar vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nepal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nepal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Myanmar to score - Yes