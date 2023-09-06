Myanmar host Nepal at the Thuwunna Stadium in a friendly on Friday (September 8).

The two teams have met only once, in a 2019 friendly that ended 3-0 in favour of Myanmar. Both sides are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification AFC first round, where Myanmar face Macau in a two-legged tie next month. After this game, Myanmar and Nepal meet again at the same venue on Monday.

Chinthe have been participating in Fifa World Cup qualifiers since 2010 but are yet to reach the finals. While they have been consistent in regional tournaments notably the AFF Championship, Myanmar are longing for a historic FIFA World Cup ticket, says coach Feichtenbeiner.

Nepal, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in their last international assignment in June following three defeats. Their 1-0 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Championship was their first win since a 2-1 win over Laos in a friendly last March. However, they're winless in five games away from home.

The Gorkhalis are looking to win at least one of the two upcoming friendlies against Nepal, according to coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. The Italian manager, who was appointed last March, is enjoying rave reviews in the country following his success in the 2023 Prime Minister's Three Nations Cup.

Myanmar vs Nepal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Myanmar have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored three goals and conceded nine in their last five games.

Myanmar have played five games this year, winning once and losing thrice.

Nepal have drawn once and lost four times in their last five road outings.

Myanmar have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Nepal have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Myanmar: W-L-D-L-L; Nepal: W-L-L-L-W

Myanmar vs Nepal Prediction

Myanmar are in search of their first home win since December 2021. Their best results since then have been two draws. Aung Thu, Lwin Moe Aung, and Maung Maung Lwin will hope to make the home crowd happy, having scored once apiece this year.

Coach Annese will be under pressure to deliver on the road following the team’s poor away form. Ayush Ghalan and Manish Dangi are the side’s attacking threats, but they're yet to meet expectations this year, scoring only once apiece.

Expect Myanmar to prevail due to their home advantage and Nepal's poor recent form on the road.

Prediction: Myanmar 2-1 Nepal

Myanmar vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Myanmar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Myanmar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nepal to score - Yes