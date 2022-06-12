Myanmar vs Singapore prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualification

Myanmar will play host to Singapore at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on the final matchday of AFC Asia Cup qualification on Tuesday.

Myanmar sit bottom of Group F with zero points after losing their first two matches in the ongoing Asia Cup qualifiers. They finished as runners-up in their debut appearance at the Asia Cup in 1968.

Chinthe are yet to return to the competition since then. They are unlikely to progress to the finals, even if they defeat Singapore, as Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are ahead by six points each. However, the coach says their upcoming game is a must-win as it will help in their building process.

Singapore are in the same boat as Myanmar, having also failed to win any of their group matches played so far. Their first and only participation in the Asia Cup happened in 1984. The Lions have struggled to launch a return to the continental showpiece but their efforts have been futile.

Once again, they will not play in the upcoming competition, as they have been knocked out of the qualifiers. The result of their upcoming meeting will not count.

The Myanmar vs Singapore game appears to be a dead rubber. Both teams do not figure in the list of the best runners-up from which the remaining five teams will emerge.

Myanmar vs Singapore Head-to-Head

Singapore have recorded three wins over Myanmar in their last five clashes. Myanmar won once, while one game ended in a draw.

Myanmar form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Singapore form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Myanmar vs Singapore Team News

Myanmar

All players are available for selection except Zaw Ye Tun, who received a red card against Tajikistan.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Zaw Ye Tun.

Unavailable: None.

Singapore

Despite their status in the competition, Singapore coach Takayuki Nishigaya says he wants to return home with at least one victory. He will be counting on Song Ui-young, who has scored the team’s only goal so far.

Highly-rated Amy Recha and Hafiz Nor are yet to live up to fans’ expectations. Perhaps they will save face against Myanmar.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Myanmar vs Singapore Predicted Xls

Myanmar (4-4-2): Myo Min Latt (GK), David Htan, Kyaw Win Moe, Hein Phyo Win, Suan Lam Mang, Aung Naing Win, Lwin Moe Aung, Htet Aung Hein, Hlaing BO Bo, MG MG Lwin, Than Paing

Singapore (4-5-1): Hassan Sunny (GK), Muhammad Nur Adam Abdullah, Irfan Fandi Ahmad, Safuwan Baharudin, Ui-Young Song, Hami Syahin, Muhammad Zulqarnaen Bin Suzliman, Shahdan Sulaiman, Hariss Harun, Amy Recha, Hafiz Nor

Myanmar vs Singapore Prediction

Singapore are a stronger side than Myanmar and they look more ambitious in the competition. They will hope to maintain their third spot in the group at the end of the series. Myanmar have little to play for but will likely stand up to the challenge of The Lions, whom they have crossed swords with nine times since 2008.

Prediction: Myanmar 0-1 Singapore

