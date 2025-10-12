Myanmar vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

Myanmar host Syria at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Tuesday in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to avenge a humiliating loss earlier this week. The Chinthe were crushed 5-1 by the Middle Eastern side, spearheaded by a sensational hat-trick from Omar Khirbin as Syria took the Southeast Asian side to the cleaners.

Ad

Nanda Kyaw pulled one back for the Burmese in stoppage time, but it was nothing more than a consolation strike as Myanmar succumbed to their first loss of the campaign.

With six points in three games, Myo Hlaing Win's side are currently second in Group E, with Syria leading the charge after collecting all nine points and maintaining a 100% win record.

Another victory for them would all but seal their place in the Saudi Arabian showpiece, but Myanmar will be hoping to set the cat among the pigeons by springing a surprise win.

Ad

Trending

Ranked 168th in the world, Myanmar have not qualified for the Asian Cup since 1968, which remains their first and only appearance in the competition. Syria, meanwhile, are looking to qualify for the third time in a row and an eighth time overall.

The last edition in 2023 was particularly special for them, as Syria progressed beyond the group stages for the first time and reached the last 16, where Iran ended their campaign on penalties.

Ad

Myanmar vs Syria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

After the sides drew 1-1 in their first official encounter, Syria have beaten Myanmar in their next two: 7-0 in March 2024 (FIFA World Cup qualifiers) and 5-1 in October 2025 (AFC Asian Cup qualifiers).

In five official games this year, Syria have won thrice and lost just once: a 3-1 defeat vs UAE in a friendly.

Myanmar's 5-1 loss to Syria this week ended their unbeaten run in 2025 (three games).

Syria are ranked 92nd in the world, while Myanmar are in 160th place, according to the FIFA World Ranking.

Ad

Myanmar vs Syria Prediction

The Qasioun Eagles demonstrated their frightening attacking capabilities this week by putting five past the Chinthe, who looked to be in sixes and sevens.

On home turf, they could opt for a more cautious approach, but their rivals from the Middle East could still find a way past them.

Prediction: Myanmar 1-3 Syria

Myanmar vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Syria to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More