Myanmar vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Myanmar will host Syria at the Thuwunna Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in the World Cup qualifiers so far, kicking things off with a 5-0 demolition at the hands of Japan. They were then thrashed 6-1 by North Korea in their second match, finding themselves six goals down before substitute Win Naing Tun netted a late consolation goal to register his second international strike.

Myanmar sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be looking to pick up their first point of the qualifiers this week.

Syria, meanwhile, kicked off their qualification campaign with a narrow 1-0 away win over North Korea, with veteran striker Omar Al-Somah scoring the sole goal of the game from the spot in the first half. However, they fell to a 5-0 dismantling at the hands of Japan in their next match, recording a 12th consecutive winless outing against the Samurai Blue.

The visitors sit third in the Group B standings with three points from an obtainable six and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Thursday.

Myanmar vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Myanmar and Syria.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last two matches after picking up four in their five games prior.

Syria are the joint-lowest-scoring side in Group B so far with a goal tally of just one.

Myanmar have conceded 11 goals in the World Cup qualifiers so far. Only Afghanistan (12) have conceded more.

The Chinthe were ranked 162nd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 73 places behind their midweek opponents.

Myanmar vs Syria Prediction

Myanmar are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in their five games prior. They have, however, lost just one of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Syria have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven. Despite recent struggles on the road, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Myanmar 0-2 Syria

Myanmar vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Syria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matchups)