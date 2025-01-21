Liverpool star Darwin Nunez makes decision on future amid Anfield exit speculation: Reports

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly interested in remaining at his current club despite recent links to a number of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Nunez, 25, has drawn the ire of fans and pundits alike this season owing to his poor outings in front of goal. The Uruguayan has netted six goals in 27 games across competitions, including 14 starts, so far this campaign.

Now, according to The Athletic, Nunez has made the decision to stay at the Anfield outfit and fight for a place in Arne Slot's side. He is unwilling to secure a permanent move to a Saudi Pro League club despite recent links.

Nunez, who left Benfica in a potential £85 million switch in 2022, is currently deemed a squad option at Liverpool. Owing to his poor performances, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both ahead of him in the club's pecking order.

Overall, the 33-cap Uruguay international has scored 39 goals and registered 21 assists in 123 matches across all competitions for Liverpool.

Pundit names 2 clubs Liverpool star could join

Speaking to betting website OLBG, former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy shared his thoughts on Caoimhin Kelleher's future. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think next season at Liverpool, we will have Alisson starting and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving. My understanding is that Kelleher will leave and there won't be short of takers, he is an outstanding goalkeeper and deserves the chance to go and be a number one."

Naming Chelsea as a potential destination for Kelleher, Murphy added:

"Where could Kelleher go? Well, I think Chelsea's an obvious one, although I think Robert Sanchez is improving hugely. I think he gets some unfair criticism for a few mistakes here in the season. I think he's actually a really good goalkeeper. He just gets a bit nervous at times with the ball at his feet. But Chelsea's an obvious one."

Murphy, who made 249 overall appearances for the Reds, concluded:

"And I think probably Newcastle, if they're thinking of evolving as a club and becoming more competitive. Nick Pope has been a great keeper over the years but having more injuries at the minute and he's not the best with his feet. He'll admit that himself."

So far this campaign, the 20-cap Republic of Ireland international has recorded seven clean sheets in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Kelleher, 26, has a contract until June 2026 at the Merseyside outfit.

