Arsenal ready to activate release clause of Barcelona target as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster squad: Reports

Arsenal are allegedly prepared to trigger Barcelona transfer target RCD Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia's exit clause in the summer transfer window.

Garcia, 23, has popped up as one of the most promising shot-stoppers in Spain over the last year or so. He helped Espanyol achieve promotion last season and also helped Spain win the Olympic gold medal in 2024.

Now, according to Catalan news website El Nacional, Arsenal are interested in signing Garcia to bolster their goalkeeping depth. The Gunners' scouts, who have watched the star in action for a few months, have been impressed with the Espanyol ace's reflexes and passing ability.

The Gunners, who have Bournemouth loanee Neto as their current backup goalkeeper, could trigger Garcia's £25 million release clause this summer. They are reportedly expected to face competition from Barcelona.

So far this season, Garcia has made 25 La Liga appearances for Espanyol. He has shipped 36 goals and registered four clean sheets for them so far.

Ex-Barcelona star hits out at Arsenal defender

Earlier last month, Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly made the headlines after taking a dig at Erling Haaland in a 5-1 league win over Manchester City. He copied the striker's celebration after netting his first goal for the Gunners, who are 13 points behind Liverpool in the table now.

Speaking to online betting website Casino Hawks, ex-Barcelona and Gunners star Emmanuel Petit shared his thoughts on the 18-year-old. He elaborated (h/t Mirror):

"Myles Lewis-Skelly has to show more maturity and my main piece of advice would be to stay humble. Stay humble, do your talking on the pitch. I've been impressed with his performances so far but the mocking of Erling Haaland and Manchester City... come on."

Last month, the teenager was sent off in his team's 0-0 league stalemate against West Ham United for illegally bringing down Mohammed Kudus.

Asked to opine on the star's sending off, the ex-Barcelona man replied:

"It's karma, you need to focus on winning each game and now it's another red card. How many stupid red cards have [the Gunners] had this season and even since Mikel Arteta arrived?"

Petit, who joined Barcelona after leaving the Gunners in 2000, concluded:

"Arsenal lost to West Ham and the players take the blame alongside Arteta. Arsenal have not been able to show their quality when it matters and although mathematically they can do it, they don't have the character and the personality for that."

So far, Lewis-Skelly has made 22 overall appearances for the Gunners.

