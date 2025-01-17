NAC Breda vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

NAC Breda will host Twente at Rat Verlegh Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing three league games on the bounce.

NAC suffered their 10th league loss of the season in a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Heerenveen last weekend. The hosts have struggled to pick up points in recent weeks, currently sitting in 11th place in the league, 12 points behind Twente and are at risk of falling even lower in the league table if they fail to put together a decent run of games in the coming weeks.

Twente were rampant on their return from the winter break, picking up a dominant 6-2 win over Willem II last weekend and will hope to build on that performance as they eye Champions League qualification spots in the second half of the season. The visitors have only lost four league games all season and are on course for back-to-back European qualification seasons.

NAC Breda vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's match will mark the 87th meeting between these two sides. NAC have won 22 of the previous 86 matches, 23 have ended in draws while Twente have won the remaining 41.

Five of the last ten editions of this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in the last 12 meetings with Twente with their last win coming in the 2010-11 Eredivisie season.

NAC Breda have picked up just one draw in the Dutch top flight this term, the joint-fewest in the division so far.

Twente have conceded 23 league goals so far. Only PSV Eindhoven (15), Ajax (17) and AZ Alkmaar (19) have conceded fewer.

NAC Breda vs Twente Prediction

The hosts will need to be at their best to avoid defeat against a considerably better side on Sunday. NAC have however lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

The Tukkers remain favorites when they make the trip to Breda this weekend despite mixed performances in recent games. They have had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should continue the same here.

Prediction: NAC Breda 1-2 Twente

NAC Breda vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Twente to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

