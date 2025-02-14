NAC vs Feyenoord Prediction and Bettings Tips | February 15th 2025

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 14, 2025 05:56 GMT
Feyenoord v AC Milan - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg - Source: Getty
Feyenoord face NAC Breda on Saturday

NAC and Feyenoord will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 23 clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at Rat Verlegh Stadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing away to Waalwijk. Richonell Margaret, Yassin Oukili and Chris Lokesa scored a goal each, while Oskar Zawada scored a brace in the rout.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over AC Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie. Igor Paixao broke the deadlock in the third minute and his strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They will now turn their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 home win over Sparta Rotterdam.

The win left them in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 21 games. Breda are 10th on 26 points.

NAC vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Feyennord have 70 wins from the last 115 head-to-head games. NAC Breda were victorious on 20 occasions while 25 games ended in draws.
  • Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Feyenoord claimed a 2-0 home win.
  • Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
  • Six of Breda's last seven league games have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Four of Feyenoord's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to keep a clean sheet.
  • Breda have won just one of their last seven league games (five losses).
  • Feyenoord have scored at least two goals in the last five head-to-head games.

NAC vs Feyenoord Prediction

NAC Breda sit just outside the European places, as they are level on points with eighth-placed Sittard and ninth-placed Heerenveen. Their games have tended to be high-scoring and that trend could continue here.

Feyenoord parted ways with former manager Brian Priske following their victory over Sparta Rotterdam and the club's management stated that the inconsistency of results was behind the decision. Pascal Bosschaart was named as interim manager and the 44-year-old kick-started his spell with a morale-boosting victory in the Champions League.

We are backing the visitors to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: NAC 1-2 Feyenoord

NAC vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Edited by Nived Zenith
