Nacho Monreal needs a new contract: Unai Emery

Ontiwell Khongthaw
CONTRIBUTOR
News
178   //    14 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Nacho Monreal, Arsenal defender, needs a new contract to stay at the club according to the head coach, Unai Emery.

The head coach in the press conference said, "After two weeks, after two months and now, I can say that I am very happy with him because he is 32 years old but I think physically, with his performances with us in matches, he is playing with a very good level. The rest of that, for me, is very important. I think we need to find a new contract with him to stay with the Arsenal team."

The Spaniard who has spent the last six seasons with Arsenal, has started his seventh season well in place of the injured Sead Kolasinac. Monreal, a product of Osasuna, had a stint at Malaga before joining Arsenal on 31 January 2013.

The head coach also said "First, I knew Nacho Monreal in Spain when he was playing in Osasuna and in Malaga. After six years here, I came and I know him as a new Nacho Monreal."

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League


He made his debut in the Premier League against Stoke City in a 1-0 home win. He scored the first goal for Gunners on 16th March against Swansea City.

Monreal received the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Month once on November 6, 2017.

He also made his debut for the senior Spain national team in a match against Macedonia. He scored his only goal for Spain on 12 November 2016, in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia.


Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal, who have had a rough start to the season with two losses against Manchester City and Chelsea will need to improve to compete for a top four spot. They will depend on the likes Monreal and Ozil, who are the senior players in the squad.

Arsenal will face Newcastle in game week five of the season.




















