Nacional Asuncion vs Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Nacional Asuncion take on Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional at the Estadio Arsenio Erico in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores second qualifying round on Wednesday.

Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting results, with Jhon Jairo Bodmer’s men suffering a narrow defeat against Deportivo Cali in the Categoría Primera A.

On the other hand, Nacional Asuncion finally got up and running in the Paraguayan Primera División as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Sportivo Trinidense on Sunday.

Prior to that, Juan Pablo Pumpido’s side failed to win their opening five games of the new league campaign, losing three and picking up two draws.

Asuncion now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores qualifiers, where they secured a 3-1 aggregate victory over Ecuadorian outfit Aucas in the first round.

Atletico Nacional, on the other hand, suffered consecutive defeats for the first time since November last Saturday when they were beaten 3-2 by Deportivo Cali at the Estadio Deportivo Cali.

This came after their 1-0 loss at the hands of Millonarios on February 12, which saw their three-game unbeaten run in the Colombian Categoría Primera A come to an end.

Atletico Nacional will now look to find their feet on Wednesday as they set out to begin their quest for a spot in the Copa Libertadores.

Nacional Asuncion vs Atletico Nacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Nacional Asuncion and Atletico Nacional, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Atletico Nacional are winless in five of their last six matches, losing three and picking up two draws since late January.

Asuncion are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws since the start of October.

Atletico Nacional have won just one of their last five away matches while losing twice and picking up two draws since the turn of the year.

Nacional Asuncion vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

Nacional Asuncion head into the weekend off the back of two impressive results and will fancy their chances against an Atletico Nacional side who have failed to win their last three outings. Asuncion’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are tipping them to come out victorious.

Prediction: Nacional Asuncion 2-1 Atletico Nacional

Nacional Asuncion vs Atletico Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Asuncion to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Asuncion’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the hosts’ last 10 games)