Nacional vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Nacional and Alianza Lima will square off in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Wednesday (February 5th). The game will be played at Estadio Arsenio Erico.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to Cerro Porteno in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera. They were 1-0 down at the break courtesy of Jonathan Torres' 12th-minute strike but Gustavo Caballero equalized in the 61st minute. Cecilio Dominguez and Juan Iturbe scored later to help their side claim all three points.

Alianza Lima, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 victory over Aucas in a friendly last week. Paolo Guerrero and Kevin Quevada scored in either half to help their side to victory.

Los Blanquiazules will now shift their attention to the continental competition and booked their spot at this stage of the Libertadores qualifiers courtesy of their fourth-placed finish in the Peruvian Liga 1 last season. Nacional qualified as runners-up in the Copa Paraguay.

The winner of this tie will face Boca Juniors in the next round of the qualifiers.

Nacional vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Nacional are winless in their last six games across competitions (three draws).

Alianza Lima's last five competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Nacional's last five games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Lima's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Nacional's last five competitive games have produced less than nine corner kicks.

Nacional vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Nacional have started the new season the way they ended the last, failing to win their opening three games (three losses). They have conceded three goals in each of their last two defeats and another defensive 'disasterclass' would dent their hopes of progression in this tournament.

Alianza Lima, for their part, have not been in competitive action since wrapping up their Liga 1 Clausura campaign in November 2024. They have won two of four pre-season friendlies (one loss).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nacional 1-0 Alianza Lima

Nacional vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks

