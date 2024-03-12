Nacional vs Always Ready Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Nacional and Always Ready will trade tackles in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Thursday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Bolivia last week. Darlin Rodrigues' 13th-minute strike guided his side to victory.

Nacional followed up their continental defeat with a six-goal thriller away to Defensor Sporting in the Uruguayan Primera Division over the weekend. Mauricio Pereyra broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 11th minute while Gonzalo Carneiro scored a second-half brace from the spot. Octavio Rivero, Brian Mansilla and Anderson Duarte all scored for Defensor to ensure the spoils were shared.

Always Ready, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, albeit in a less thrilling 1-1 draw at home to GV San Jose in the Bolivian Division Profesional. A frenetic start to the game saw Wesley Tanque and Saul Torres score in the second and 15th minutes respectively while Gomes Wallace received a ninth-minute red card for the visitors.

Nacional vs Always Ready Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Always Ready's seven competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Nacional's last seven games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Always Ready's victory in the first leg victory was the sole win they have managed across their last five games in all competitions (two losses).

By contrast, that was the sole game that Nacional have lost across their last seven competitive games (four wins).

Nacional vs Always Ready Prediction

Nacional were totally outplayed in the first leg, failing to muster a single shot on target across 90 minutes and managing an XG of just 0.09. They conceded 20 shots but their hosts' profligacy left them with just a one-goal deficit.

Always Ready might be made to pay for their inefficiency in front of goal as they travel to the Uruguayan capital. However, they have found the back of the net in all seven games they have played this season, which could be a source of inspiration.

We are backing the hosts to claim a multigoal victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nacional 3-1 Always Ready

Nacional vs Always Ready Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest-scoring half: Second half