Nacional vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

Nacional will host Atletico Goianiense at Gran Parque Central in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Nacional joined the Copa Sudamericana after failing to progress beyond the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. A 4-1 aggregate win over Argentine side Club Atletico Union in round 16 handed the Uruguayans a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Bolso are looking to clinch their first title in this competition following three successes in the superior Copa Libertadores. However, Atletico Goianiense are also ambitious as they are gunning for the ultimate prize for the first time.

Atletico Goianiense began their journey in the group stage following a bye from the first stage. They topped one of the toughest groups – Group F – with 13 points to qualify for the round of 16.

They were paired against another Copa Libertadores returnee, Olympia of Paraguay. The tie was decided by a penalty shootout that ended 5-3 in favor of Dragao as they progressed to the quarterfinals. Despite plying their trade in a regional league (Goiano), Atletico Goianiense have proved they can rub shoulders with the big boys.

Another Uruguayan versus Brazilian rivalry is brewing - the only one at this stage of the competition.

Nacional



TODOS UNIDOS VENCEREMOS 🤜🏼🤛🏼



Luis Suárez



Gracias de corazón por la bienvenida, fue muy emocionante!



Orgulloso de volver a mi casa con mi familia
Gracias de corazón por la bienvenida, fue muy emocionante!
Estoy donde quiero estar y vamos por todo @Nacional
Felices de tenerte en casa otra vez
TODOS UNIDOS VENCEREMOS 🤜🏼🤛🏼

Nacional vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

Both teams will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

Nacional form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Atletico Goianiense form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Nacional vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Nacional

Centre-back Juan Izquierdo has been sidelined with a tibia fracture. Winger Renzo Sanchez is nursing a torn muscle and will not be able to play a part. New signing Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool and Barcelona star, is ineligible for the tournament.

Injury: Juan Izquierdo, Renzo Sanchez

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atletico Goianiense

Winger Luiz Fernando has been suspended for the clash due to a red card.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Luiz Fernando.

Unavailable: None.

Nacional vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted Xls

Nacional (4-4-2): Sergio Rochet (GK), Nicolas Marichal, Leonardo Coelho, Camilo Candido, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Diego Zabala, Alfonso Trezza, Diego Rodriguez, Felipe Carballo, Franco Fagundez, Emanuel Gigliotti

Atletico Goianiense (4-1-4-1): Ronaldo (GK), Dudu, Jefferson, Wanderson, Marlon Freitas, Edson, Gabriel Baralhas, Jorginho, Wellington Rato, Peglow, Ricardo Viana Filho

Nacional vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Like Nacional, clubs joining the Copa Sudamericana midway through the Copa Libertadores are usually considered stronger than those coming through the first stage. But the history of the competition does not totally support that theory. However, Bolso are going through a purple patch, winning nine of their last 11 games. Atletico Goianiense will probably have to give their all to survive at Gran Parque Central.

Nacional are expected to come out on top but goal margins will be as crucial as victory.

Prediction: Nacional 2-0 Atletico Goianiense

