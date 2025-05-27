Nacional vs Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Nacional and Atletico Nacional will be desperate for all three points when they face off in the Copa Libertadores Group F finale on Wednesday. While the hosts are eying a spot in the knockout stages, the visitors are aiming to clinch the Copa Sudamericana ticket.

Nacional maintained their fine run of results last Saturday when they secured a 1-0 victory over Progreso in their Uruguayan Liga AUF clash. Pablo Peirano's men have won five of their most recent six matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 defeat against Internacional on May 15 being the exception.

Nacional have lost three of their five Libertadores games so far while claiming one win and one draw to collect four points and sit rock-bottom in Group F, three points off third-placed Bahia in the Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Atletico Nacional suffered consecutive defeats for the first time since April last time out as they were beaten 3-2 by Junior Barranquilla in the Colombian Primera A.

This followed a 2-1 loss against Rionegro Aguilas at the Estadio Alberto Grisales on May 18, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Atletico Nacional now turn their focus to the Libertadores, where they lead the way at the top of Group F with nine points, one point above second-placed Internacional.

Nacional vs Atletico Nacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Nacional hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up two wins and three draws from their previous five encounters.

Nacional are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and one draw since mid-April.

Atletico Nacional have failed to win their last eight away matches, losing five and picking up three draws since March’s 5-1 victory over Fortaleza on March 5.

Nacional have won all but one of their last six home games, with the 2-0 defeat against Internacional on May 15 being the exception.

Nacional vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

Wednesday’s result is a must-win for Nacional and Atletico Nacional as they look to continue their continental dreams.

Atletico Nacional’s form on the road is nothing to write home about and we are backing Peirano's men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Nacional 2-1 Atletico Nacional

Nacional vs Atletico Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nacional to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Nacional’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of Nacional’s last seven matches)

