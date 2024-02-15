Nacional play host to Ecuadorian outfit Aucas at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League qualifiers on Thursday.

Juan Pablo Pumpido’s men suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in last week’s reverse leg and will head into the weekend looking to overturn the one-goal deficit.

Nacional failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Sportivo Luqueno in the Paraguayan top flight on Monday. This followed a 1-0 defeat against Aucas on December 9, when Jeison Medina converted his 85th-minute penalty to hand the Orientales a first-leg win in the Champions League qualifiers.

Nacional have failed to win their last eight matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up four draws since beating Guarani on penalties back in November.

With last week’s first-leg victory, Aucas have now unbeaten in ten consecutive games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws. The Orientales’ last defeat came on September 17, when they were beaten 4-2 by Tecnico in the Ecuador Liga Primera.

Aucas will now look to pick up where they left off last time out as they also ramp up preparations for their 2024 Liga Primera curtain-raiser against Orense on March 3.

Nacional vs Aucas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Nacional and Aucas, with the Ecuadorian outfit claiming a 1-0 victory when they first squared off last Thursday.

Nacional are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to win their last eight matches since November’s penalty-shootout victory over Guarani.

Aucas are unbeaten in their last eight away games across, picking up three wins and five draws since June’s 4-0 loss against Flamengo.

Nacional have lost just one of their last eight home games in all competitions while claiming five wins and two draws since the start of October.

Nacional vs Aucas Prediction

Aucas scrapped a narrow victory in the first leg and we anticipate another cagey affair at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco. However, the Orientales head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we fancy them to hold out for a share of the spoils and claim an aggregate victory.

Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Aucas

Nacional vs Aucas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Aucas’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of the visitors' last 10 games)