Nacional vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025 

Nacional and Bahia will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores group-stage clash on Wednesday (April 9th). The game will be played at Gran Parque Central.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away win over Cerro Largo in the Uruguayan Liga AUF. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Luciano Boggio and Romulo Otero. They were reduced to 10 men just before the hour mark when Diego Herazo was sent off for two bookabe offenses but Otero completed his brace in the 63rd minute while Lucas Jaume completed the rout with 15 minutes left on the clock.
Bahia, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Santos in the Brasileiro Serie A. They went ahead through Erick's 17th-minute strike while Thaciano equalized five minutes into the second half. Diego Pituca put the hosts ahead to seemingly secure the win with nine minutes to go, but Luciano Juba equalized in the 90th minute.
Tricolor will turn their focus to the continent, where their opening game saw them play out a 1-1 draw at home to Internacional. Nacional fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Atletico Nacional.
The loss left them at the foot of Group F while Bahia are joint-second.
Nacional vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Bahia's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Seven of Nacional's last nine games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Nacional's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Bahia are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions (five draws).
Nacional vs Bahia Prediction
Nacional's victory over the weekend ended their four-game winless run across all competitions. Their games have been typically high-scoring, with each of the last four producing over 2.5 goals.
Bahia have been impressive over the last few months but have shown a penchant for draws. Four of their last five games across competitions have ended in a share of the spoils.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Bahia
Nacional vs Bahia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result - Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals