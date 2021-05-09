Nacional vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Nacional will host Benfica at the Estadio da Madeira on Tuesday, with three points on the line in the Primeira Liga.

Both sides come into this game off the back of draws. Nacional played out a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Moreirense. The hosts came from behind twice to snatch a point.

Benfica were held to a 1-1 draw by arch-rivals Porto on home turf. Everton and Mateus Uribe scored in both halves to ensure the two sides shared the spoils.

The results did not have any impact on the respective sides' positions on the table. Benfica remain in third spot, 12 points behind table-toppers Sporting Lisbon, while Nacional are still in last position with three matches to go.

Nacional vs Benfica Head-to-Head

This will be the 40th meeting between the sides, and Benfica unsurprisingly have a superior record in previous matches played.

The Eagles have 29 wins and six draws to their name, while Nacional were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2021 and they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw. Goals from Chiquinho and Bryan Rochez ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

Nacional are on a poor run of form that has seen them lose 11 of their last 13 league games and time is running out to avoid relegation. Benfica have won 10 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Nacional form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Benfica form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Nacional vs Benfica Team News

Nacional

The hosts have no injury concerns or suspension worries ahead of the visit of Benfica.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica

Benfica also have a clean bill of health ahead of their trip to Nacional.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Nacional vs Benfica Predicted XI

Nacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Antonio Filipe (GK); Lucas Kal, Julio Cesar, Pedro Henrique, Ruben Freitas; Eber Bessa, Vladan Danolovic, Larry Azouni; Joao Vigario, Pedro Mendes, Brayen Riascos

Benfica Predicted XI (3-5-2): Helton Leite (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo; Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Diogo Goncalves; Haris Seferovic, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Nacional vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have been in fine form over the last few weeks and rarely struggle against inferior opposition.

The hosts are desperate for points but we are predicting a comfortable victory for the capital side.

Prediction: Nacional 0-2 Benfica