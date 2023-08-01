Nacional vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Nacional host Boca Juniors at the Gran Parque Central on Wednesday (August 2) in the first leg of the last 16 of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Torneo Intermedio and will hope for better luck on the continental stage. Nacional had a strong Copa Libertadores group stage run earlier in the season finishing second in their group with 11 points, one behind group winners Internacional.

Boca, meanwhile, had mixed results in the just-concluded Liga Profesional campaign. They will now turn their attention to continental action this week after a successful group run that saw them pick up 13 points in six games and finish group winners.

Thursday's game represents the latest edition of a historic rivalry between two sides who have won a combined nine Copa Libertadores titles. Both sides will look to secure a first-leg advantage ahead of the deciding clash next week.

Nacional vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first meeting since a friendly in 2017 that ended 1-1 before the Argentine outfit won on penalties.

There have been 16 competitive meetings between them. Nacional won six of those games and lost four.

Nacional are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Boca are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Six of Xeneize's nine league defeats last season came away from home.

Nacional vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Nacional's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back winless outings. They have lost just one competitive home game all year.

Boca, meanwhile, are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in eight games across competitions. They have been solid on the road recently and should earn a draw.

Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Boca

Nacional vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)