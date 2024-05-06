Nacional vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024

Nacional will host Corinthians at the Estadio Arsenio Erico on Tuesday in another round of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana campaign. Both sides failed to win last time out in the competition and will be looking to pick up maximum points this time around.

The home side have failed to impress on their return to the continental stage and are now in danger of exiting the tournament in the group stages. They played out a 2-2 draw against Uruguayan outfit Racing de Montevideo in their last match, taking the lead twice and losing it on both occasions in an end-to-end clash on home turf.

Nacional sit rock-bottom in Group F with just one point from an obtainable nine. They are three points behind their midweek opponents in third place and will draw level with a win on Thursday while defeat could all but spell the end of their international campaign.

Corinthians, meanwhile, look to have found good form after a slow start to their season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Argentinos Juniors in their last group game falling behind after just two minutes before a red card to Raul Gustavo in the second half all but scuppered their chances of a positive result.

Nacional vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Nacional and Corinthians with the visitors winning all three of their previous matchups.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their previous three games in this fixture.

Corinthians have the best defensive record in Group F so far with a goal concession tally of two.

Nacional are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Nacional vs Corinthians Prediction

Nacional are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 14 matches. They are without a win on home turf since late February and will be desperate to snap that streak this week.

Corinthians have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous six. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Nacional 0-2 Corinthians

Nacional vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Corinthians to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Nacional's last five home matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last eight matches)