Nacional vs Estudiantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Group stage action in the 2022 Copa Libertadores returns this week and will see Nacional host Estudiantes at the Gran Parque Central on Thursday.

Nacional began their continental cup run on the wrong foot, losing 2-0 to Red Bull Bragantino last week. They struggled to impress offensively as they failed to hit a shot on target throughout the game.

The home side now sit third in Group C with zero points. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and pick up their first Copa Libertadores win of the season on Thursday.

Estudiantes, on the other hand, cruised to a 4-1 win over Velez Sarsfield in their opening game last week. After seeing their early opener get canceled out just after the half-hour mark, El León scored three unreplied goals to clinch a well-deserved win.

Estudiantes sit at the top of the group with three points. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on Nacional later this week.

Nacional vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the fifth competitive meeting between Nacional and Estudiantes. The visitors are unbeaten in all four previous matchups, winning three times and drawing the other. Nacional's only win in this tie came in a friendly clash back in 2015.

Nacional Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Estudiantes Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Nacional vs Estudiantes Team News

Nacional

First-choice goalkeeper and team captain Sergio Rochet came off injured against Red Bull Bragantino last week and missed Nacional's last game as a result. The 29-year-old has returned to training but may not be risked against Estudiantes this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Rochet

Suspended: None

Estudiantes

The visitors have been bolstered by the return of Leandro Diaz and Mauro Boselli, with both men finding the back of the net in their last games. Ezequiel Munoz, however, remains out with an injury and will sit out Thursday's game.

Injured: Ezequiel Munoz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nacional vs Estudiantes Predicted XI

Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Martin Rodriguez (GK); Jose Luis Rodriguez, Nicolas Marichal, Léo Coelho, Camilo Cándido; Felipe Carballo, Diego Rodriguez; Alfonso Trezza, Manuel Monzeglio, Alex Castro; Emmanuel Gigliotti

Estudiantes Predicted XI (5-3-2): Mariano Andujar (GK); Emmanuel Mas, Fabian Noguera, Agustin Rogel, Jorge Morel, Leonardo Godoy; Matias Pellegrini, Jorge Rodriguez, Fernando Zuqui; Gustavo del Prete, Leandro Diaz

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Nacional vs Estudiantes Prediction

Nacional have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their first six games of the campaign. They picked up a win in their last home game and will be looking to pick up consecutive home victories for the first time this year.

Estudiantes are in good form at the moment, going unbeaten in their last six games and losing just one of their last 11 across all competitions. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Nacional 1-2 Estudiantes

Edited by Peter P