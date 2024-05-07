Nacional vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024 

Nacional Potosi welcome Fortaleza to Estadio Victor Agustin Ugarte for a Copa Sudamericana fixture on Wednesday. The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Sportivo Trinidense a fortnight ago.

Fernando Romero and Juan Salcedo scored in either half to help the Paraguayans claim all three points.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A.

Leão do Pici will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 4-2 home win over Boca Juniors in the Sudamericana.

The victory left them at the summit of Group D, having garnered maximum points from three games. Nacional are bottom of the standings on one point.

Nacional vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fortaleza claimed a 5-0 home win in the reverse fixture last month.

Nacional Potosi have lost their last five games on the bounce across competitions.

Fortaleza are unbeaten in their last 11 games in regulation time, winning five (they lost on penalties to Ceara in the Cearense final).

There have been 14 yellow cards and four red cards issued in Nacional's last four competitive games.

Four of Fortaleza's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Nacional's last five home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Nacional vs Fortaleza Prediction

Nacional are winless in their last six games across competitions, losing the last five on the bounce. Nevertheless, La Banda Roja are still the bookmakers' favorites, with home advantage giving them an egde. The Bolivians are yet to win a game in the Sudamericana or even score a goal and a loss here could see them practically eliminated.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, are on the cusp of advancing to the knockout rounds and a win would see them progress with two games to go. Juan Vojvoda's side are unbeaten in their last eight, although they have drawn their last three games on the bounce. They finished as runners-up in the Sudamericana last season but will be hoping to go one step further this time around.

The game could be a low-scoring clash and we are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nacional 0-1 Fortaleza

Nacional vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 45 booking points.