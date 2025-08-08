Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Gil Vicente visit the Estadio da Madeira on Saturday to face off with Nacional in their opening game of the 2025-26 Liga Portugal season. After achieving a historic fifth-place finish in the top flight three years ago, the Roosters have been struggling to finish within the top 10 positions.
The Barcelos outfit secured 13th and 12th-place finishes in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, before another disappointing 13th-place finish last season.
Out of 34 games, Gil Vicente won only eight times while losing in a massive 16 outings. Bruno Pinheiro was sacked as the club manager six months into the job, with José Pedro Pinto coming in on an interim basis.
Ahead of a fresh campaign, César Peixoto has been unveiled as their new permanent manager as the side looks forward to rebuilding itself under his tutelage and making a strong run in the Liga Portugal.
Interestingly, Nacional finished with the same number of points as them last season - 34 - but finished a position behind them by virtue of inferior goal difference.
The Nationalists were ahead of Gil Vicente towards the home stretch of their campaign, but going the last six games without a single victory eventually saw them fall behind their rivals.
Nacional vs Gil Vicente Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 28 clashes between the sides in history, and the spoils are equally shared right now, with 11 wins for each team.
- Gil Vicente have won their last four games in a row against Nacional, keeping a clean sheet in three. They failed to win the previous three matches.
- Nacional have lost one of their last six home games against the Roosters, although that result came in their most recent outing: 3-0 in April 2025.
- Gil Vicente have never won back-to-back away games against Nacional.
Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction
Gil Vicente have a good record in the fixture lately, winning their last few clashes in a row, but haven't beaten Nacional in consecutive games away from home. The Nationalists are not big-hitters, but should be able to hold off their visitors to a narrow stalemate here.
Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Gil Vicente
Nacional vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes