Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Gil Vicente visit the Estadio da Madeira on Saturday to face off with Nacional in their opening game of the 2025-26 Liga Portugal season. After achieving a historic fifth-place finish in the top flight three years ago, the Roosters have been struggling to finish within the top 10 positions.

The Barcelos outfit secured 13th and 12th-place finishes in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, before another disappointing 13th-place finish last season.

Out of 34 games, Gil Vicente won only eight times while losing in a massive 16 outings. Bruno Pinheiro was sacked as the club manager six months into the job, with José Pedro Pinto coming in on an interim basis.

Ahead of a fresh campaign, César Peixoto has been unveiled as their new permanent manager as the side looks forward to rebuilding itself under his tutelage and making a strong run in the Liga Portugal.

Interestingly, Nacional finished with the same number of points as them last season - 34 - but finished a position behind them by virtue of inferior goal difference.

The Nationalists were ahead of Gil Vicente towards the home stretch of their campaign, but going the last six games without a single victory eventually saw them fall behind their rivals.

Nacional vs Gil Vicente Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 clashes between the sides in history, and the spoils are equally shared right now, with 11 wins for each team.

Gil Vicente have won their last four games in a row against Nacional, keeping a clean sheet in three. They failed to win the previous three matches.

Nacional have lost one of their last six home games against the Roosters, although that result came in their most recent outing: 3-0 in April 2025.

Gil Vicente have never won back-to-back away games against Nacional.

Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Gil Vicente have a good record in the fixture lately, winning their last few clashes in a row, but haven't beaten Nacional in consecutive games away from home. The Nationalists are not big-hitters, but should be able to hold off their visitors to a narrow stalemate here.

Prediction: Nacional 1-1 Gil Vicente

Nacional vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

