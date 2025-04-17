Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Nacional and Gil Vicente will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 30 clash on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Estadio de Madeira.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Boavista last weekend. Joel broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, and his side held on to the lead to leave with all three points.

Gil Vicente, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Vitoria Guimaraes. Gustavo's 76th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left Gilistas in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 29 games. Nacional are 11th with 32 points to their name.

Ad

Trending

Nacional vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gil Vicente have 10 wins from the last 27 head-to-head games. Nacional were victorious 11 times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Gil Vicente claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Four of Nacional's last five league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Gil Vicente's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Five of Nacional's last six home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Gil Vicente have won just one of their last 12 games across competitions (10 losses).

Ad

Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Nacional are nine points above the dropzone and are the slight favorites in this game. They will relish the opportunity of claiming maximum points against one of the division's worst sides.

Gil Vicente have the worst record in the league over the last 10 games, having claimed just four points from a possible 30 in that time. However, they have a good recent record in this fixture, having lost just one of the last seven head-to-head games, winning each of the last three on the bounce.

Ad

Both sides are compact and this could be a cagey game. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Nacional 1-0 Gil Vicente

Nacional vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More