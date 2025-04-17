Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Nacional and Gil Vicente will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 30 clash on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Estadio de Madeira.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Boavista last weekend. Joel broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, and his side held on to the lead to leave with all three points.
Gil Vicente, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Vitoria Guimaraes. Gustavo's 76th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The loss left Gilistas in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 29 games. Nacional are 11th with 32 points to their name.
Nacional vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Gil Vicente have 10 wins from the last 27 head-to-head games. Nacional were victorious 11 times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Gil Vicente claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Four of Nacional's last five league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
- Four of Gil Vicente's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Five of Nacional's last six home games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Gil Vicente have won just one of their last 12 games across competitions (10 losses).
Nacional vs Gil Vicente Prediction
Nacional are nine points above the dropzone and are the slight favorites in this game. They will relish the opportunity of claiming maximum points against one of the division's worst sides.
Gil Vicente have the worst record in the league over the last 10 games, having claimed just four points from a possible 30 in that time. However, they have a good recent record in this fixture, having lost just one of the last seven head-to-head games, winning each of the last three on the bounce.
Both sides are compact and this could be a cagey game. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Nacional 1-0 Gil Vicente
Nacional vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Nacional to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals